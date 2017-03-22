CFC bosses buy the business with new PE backer

Management team strike deal with support of private equity firm Vitruvian Partners.

CFC's founder and chief executive David Walsh and the rest of the management team have agreed to buy the business with the support of Vitruvian Partners.

According to media reports the deal is worth £220m.

The management team completed an MBO five years ago from Hyperion Insurance.

This latest deal sees a new private equity backer replace previous individual investors including Richard Corfield, ex-chairman of RK Harrison, Mike Rees, co-founder of Benfield and Hugh Willis, co-founder of BlueBay Asset Management.

The news that the investors were seeking an exit broke last December when CFC appointed banker Evercore to explore refinancing options.

CFC, which consists of trading entities CFC Underwriting and Modus, said the investment will help it build on its portfolio of emerging and specialty risk products.

The firm added that the extra funding will also enable it to expand its global distribution base and develop its technology platform.



Brokers

Walsh said the the business was set to embark on a new chapter: "This is an incredible deal for our staff, carriers, brokers and customers - because it shows that we want to take this business to the next level and build the world's pre-eminent MGA.



"We have always been committed to independence and wider employee share ownership and this deal is designed to deliver those two goals."



Joseph O'Mara, a partner at Vitruvian, added: "Vitruvian is delighted to back David and his team at CFC, at a time of rapid growth for the company and the markets which it serves."



Independent MGA

O'Mara continued: "The management team have done an extraordinary job in building CFC to be the leading independent UK MGA, and we believe that through continued focus on industry-leading products, customer service, and innovation, CFC is poised for continued success."

The transaction is expected to close this summer, subject to regulatory approval.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.