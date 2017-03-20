Cheltenham charity bets: £535 raised

Our tipsters have raised plenty of cash for charity in the Axa Vantage App Stakes.

The famous Cheltenham Festival roar has now died down after an exciting four days of racing and Insurance Age is pleased to report that the Axa Vantage App Stakes has raised £535 for charity.

Axa Insurance fronted up some cash and we took tips from Purple's Les Brewin, Martyn Holman of Markerstudy, Towergate's Adrian Brown, Paul Lynes from Ageas and Ian Gosden Of Higos in the hope of growing the pot for charity.

Thankfully plenty of those tips came good with Gosden picking Sizing John as the winner of the big race, the Gold Cup. He also correctly predicted a victory from Buveur D'Air.

We also had winners from Brewin (Defi De Seuil, Buveur D'Air) and Paul Lynes who singled out Minella Rocco for an each way placing in the Gold Cup.

Photo finish

Lynes also selected Might Bite in in the RSA Chase. It was touch and go at one point but he crossed the line first in a dramatic photo finish.

Overall our tipsters helped us to raise £535 which will be split between the Incisive Media charities and Alzheimer's Research UK.

A big thank you to Axa, for sponsoring the campaign, and to our generous tipsters for supporting the venture. Here's to next year!

