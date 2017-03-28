Howden goes for further regional expansion in Bristol

New branch will initially focus on professions, SME and corporate clients.

London-based Howden is opening a new office in Bristol as it seeks to increase its regional presence in the UK.

The retail broking arm of Hyperion Insurance Group already has 500 employees across 13 offices in the UK.

These include: Birmingham, Glasgow, Overbury, Richmond and Wakefield.

However, it noted that the Bristol office will be one of its "largest regional operations", adding that the business would initially target professions, SME and corporate clients.

Maturity

Chris Evans, chief executive office of Howden UK, said: "The quality and maturity of Bristol's local insurance market, its vibrant business community, and the strength of the local economy make it the obvious location for Howden's expansion in the South-West.

"We already have a strong presence in London and the South-East, the North, and the Midlands; establishing an operation to reach clients in the South-West is the next logical step."

Bristol lead

Mark Westgarth has been appointed to launch and develop the Bristol business.

He has 30 years of experience in the local insurance market, most recently as managing director of specialty at Bluefin.

Westgarth will join Howden once he has fulfilled his commitments to his current employer, Howden said.



Evans continued: "Central to our success has always been attracting the right people and empowering them to deliver the best possible solutions to clients.



"In Mark we have identified an exceptional local leader who I am confident will be able to attract a strong team from the impressive pool of local talent that I know to exist in Bristol, and lead them to build what will become one of our largest regional operations in the UK."

Structure

Late last year, Howden confirmed that it would combine its UK operation under a single management structure effective 1 November 2016.

The move follows on from a wider modification of the management structure of the parent business, announced in last Spring and effective 1 October 2016.

