Broking Break: Your top five of the week

A new Justice Secretary, advice on ruthlessness, the Ogden impact, an acquisition and a restructure top this week’s charts.

5) Industry welcomes new Justice Secretary

The insurance sector has welcomed the news that Liz Truss has been replaced as Justice Secretary by David Lidington.

The move was part of a cabinet reshuffle following the general election which took place last week (8 June).

Truss was behind the change in the discount rate, or Ogden rate, earlier this year and the industry has met her replacement with positivity.

4) Be ruthless to become a broker of the future

Allianz Nick Hobbs argues that brokers need to go beyond the computer to secure their hold as technology and demographics transform the market.

“Brokers are facing a number of challenges, with everything from regulation and technology disruption through to the unavoidable issue of “demographics” putting the sector’s future at risk.

“Given all the challenges, brokers need to build on their existing skills. The hallmarks of successful brokers are about being entrepreneurial, specialist and progressive and putting themselves and their client service above the competition.”

3) Insurers and reinsurers face £3.5bn Ogden hit, says EY

The motor insurance market has seen significant underwriting losses in 2016, according to EY's annual UK motor insurance results seminar.

Following the review of the discount rate for personal injury claims, there was a sharp worsening in the industry's net combined ratio (NCR) to 109.0% in 2016 from 100.5% in 2015.

EY stated that although the change to the discount rate was announced in February this year most insurers reflected the impact on outstanding claims in their 2016 figures.

2) GRP invests in Green Insurance as MVP exits

Global Risk Partners (GRP) has bought a majority stake in Bexhill-based Green Insurance Group for an undisclosed amount.

The company was the first broker that Peter Cullum-backed MVP invested in, as Insurance Age revealed in January 2014.

It is understood that MVP have now exited the firm.

1) Willis Towers Watson restructures broking group

Eight leaders appointed across geographical regions and business lines.

Willis Towers Watson has restructured its senior broking team within its Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB) business with four geographical bosses and four leaders by global lines of business.

The team will be led by Philip Smaje, global head of broking.

