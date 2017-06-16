Insurance Island Risks - SEIB's Suzy Middleton
The commercial director of SEIB Insurance Brokers tells all about the intricacies of broking for the equestrian community and confesses that she’s never ridden a horse herself.
Suzy Middleton has been at SEIB Insurance Brokers for around 16 years and has worked her way up the ladder to become commercial director.
In her interview she shares her love of travel and touches on the complexity of insuring sports such as vaulting which she describes as “gymnastics on a horse”.
In addition Middleton reflects on SEIB’s place in the market, the potential impact of Brexit and opportunities that may arise from the changing landscape.
Meet Suzy Middleton
Making a mark
Enjoying insurance, family and diversity
Take that
An adventurous traveller
Business, Brexit and SEIB
Motors and mentors
Island life
