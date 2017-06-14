HNW Society: Join our meet-up in Manchester

The second meeting on 21 June will cover cyber, jewellery, high value cars, fine art and an exclusive HNW specialist panel discussion.

The second meeting of the HNW Society takes places at the Midland Hotel in Manchester on 21 June with an array of expert speakers.

The day is an opportunity to learn from sector specialists with the first session Julie Donkin, director - cyber & tech division, Ashley Page International Insurance, who will address the increasing level of cyber risks affecting HNW clients.

Following that the meet-up will take a deep dive into jewellery as an investment with Emma Reeves, a jewellery specialist with Jewellery Discovery.

After a networking brunch, where delegates will have the chance to meet and chat with speakers along with sponsors and exhibitors Ecclesiastical, MS Amlin, Oak, Covéa and Farcroft.

Artwork

Fine art is next on the agenda and Dr James Lindow, underwriting director - art and private client at Ecclesiastical will talk the audience through the risks associated with managing fine art collections and what brokers need to know about it.

RM Sotheby’s car specialist Michael Squire will then offer an overview of the classic car market outlining the latest market trends and investigating cars as an alternative asset class.

Exclusive panel

Finally, an expert panel will take the stage to debate some of the major issues currently impacting on the HNW broker. The speakers are from the HNW Society Advisory Board which helps to curate content for Society events to ensure they offer the best possible insight to delegates.

The panellists are:

Adele Rand, director, Peter Best Insurance Services

John Sims, managing director, Vizion Insurance Brokers

Marcus Rennick, head of estates and private clients, James Hallam

Mark Coffey, managing director, Oak Underwriting

The event follows the success of the first HNW Society meeting, which was held in London earlier in the year, and is unmissable for those wishing to develop their expertise in this lucrative market.

