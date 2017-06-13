GRP invests in Green Insurance as MVP exits

Broker teams up with Peter Cullum-backed vehicle having sold minority stake to Cullum-backed MVP in 2014.

Global Risk Partners (GRP) has bought a majority stake in Bexhill-based Green Insurance Group for an undisclosed amount.

The company was the first broker that Peter Cullum-backed MVP invested in, as Insurance Age revealed in January 2014.

It is understood that MVP have now exited the firm.

The deal then was designed to allow the broker to make further acquisitions. Since 2014 its deals have included T&L Insurance Services, Mayman Financial Services as well as M B Mulcahy Associates.

Management

In the most recent set of published accounts for the financial year ended 31 March 2016, Green Insurance Brokers reported a 15% jump in profit after tax to £686,770 with revenue up 13% to £5.04m.

GRP confirmed that the latest deal will see the management team, including chairman Clive Galbraith and managing director Duncan Coleman, retain equity and continue to run the 80-person strong business.

Mike Bruce, CEO Broking at GRP said: “After Higos (South West), ABL (Northern Ireland) and Marshall Wooldridge (North) our hub strategy for the UK is now taking shape.

“The acquisition of Greens gives us a strong platform in the South East and we look forward to supporting them to meet their ambition to double the size of the business during the next few years.”

Pipeline

Galbraith added: “Greens has itself been an acquirer of brokers for over 20 years, having bought 25 other brokers, and we are now in a good position to deliver our pipeline and expand the footprint to cover most of the South East.

“This acquisition is a vote of confidence in our people and our strategy and we look forward to a successful future with GRP.”

Peter Cullum, chairman of GRP, concluded: “I am particularly pleased to welcome Green Insurance Group to GRP, and feel sure that they will add considerably to our overall broking proposition.

“Our acquisition focus remains firmly on building out our hub strategy and delivering long term value for our customers and our insurer partners.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.