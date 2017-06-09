Quizzical questions: 9 June 2017
Test your knowledge of the week's news with our topical quiz.
The quiz is now live. Why not test yourself against your colleagues to see who has been paying the most attention?
Pleased with your results? Tweet us your score using #IAQuiz
Quiz away.
Need a hint? Try our clues:
CNA Hardy is setting up a new office in 2019 as it prepares for Brexit.
RSA has confirmed that the office will act as the headquarters for the provider’s existing European Union branches.
Aviva chief distribution officer Phil Bayles says volumes were too low for the product to be commercially sustainable.
Turnover and Ebitda are up at Lloyd's broker Tysers.
Amicus targets £1m GWP for new office in the first year.
Company said the platform is designed to make it as easy as possible for brokers to access their products.
