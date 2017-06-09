Biba still hopeful on Brexit negotiations after hung parliament vote

Executive director Graeme Trudgill says trade body is ready to greet the new ministers and get back to business.

Graeme Trudgill, executive director of the British Insurance Brokers’ Association (Biba) has said that the trade body can’t wait to get back to business following the General Election on 8 June.

The election resulted in a hung parliament, with the Conservatives being the largest party.

Commenting on the result, Trudgill said: “It’s extremely interesting and there’s obviously a lot of uncertainty yet as to what’s going to happen in the next 24 to 48 hours.”

IPT

According to Trudgill the stand-out result for the insurance sector is that Simon Kirby, previously City Minister, Insurance Minister and Economic Secretary to the Treasury has lost his seat, along with Jane Ellison, who was the Financial Secretary to the Treasury.

“They were the two that were there when we had the IPT [insurance premium tax] increases recently,” he explained.

“They haven’t been particularly helpful for our sector whereas previous Treasury ministers have been very supportive.”

Trudgill added: “While Kirby and Ellison have said they were supportive actions speak louder than words for us.”

According to the executive director, the trade body is ready to take the issues affecting the insurance industry forward with whoever fills these positions.

“Biba will be there with our manifestos and briefing papers looking to meet with the new ministers,” he noted.

Brexit

In terms of Brexit, Trudgill expressed hope that negotiations would now take a more positive outlook, adding that he did not agree that no deal is better than a bad deal in terms of trade agreements.

“We’ve been having meetings with members this week who have significant amounts of business in Europe and all rely on passported insurers,” he observed.

“I would hope that whatever administration we see going forward would recognise that this hard approach to Brexit was not welcome by our members [who want] a deal for financial services.

“We would like to see something more constructive and more positive regarding the Brexit plan and what deal we are aiming for.”

APPG

Trudgill also noted that he was pleased that Craig Tracey, Conservative MP for North Warwickshire and Bedworth had been re-elected, adding that he hoped Tracey would continue to chair the All Party Parliamentary Group for Insurance and Financial Services.

“It will be good to see him carrying on the chair, I thought he was doing a sterling job in raising the broking issues and I hope he can continue,” Trudgill concluded.

