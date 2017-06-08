Tysers reports decrease in profit for 2016

But turnover and Ebitda are up at the Lloyd's broker.

Tyser & Co has revealed a fall in profit after tax to £370,000 in 2016 from £5.5m in 2015, according to its financial statement for the year ended 31 December 2016.

The document, filed on Companies House, also showed that the broker’s pre-tax profit fell to £564,000 in 2016 from £7.1m in the preceding year.

However, it delivered a rise in turnover to £52.7m in 2016, compared to £46.8m in 2015, as well as an increase in Ebitda to £10.6m in 2016 (2015: £9.4m).

In addition, the broker posted a rise in operating profit from £8.7m in 2015 to £10.1m in 2016.

Focus

In its strategic report, the directors stated that during the year they had focused on continuing development of the current business, service to clients, improving efficiency of the firm’s infrastructure and developing new areas of business.

The statement read: “The general business environment continued to be one of weak insurance rates.

"Against this background the board is pleased with the overall increase in business volumes achieved during the period and has continued its efforts to maintain the momentum of business development.”

