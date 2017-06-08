Insurance Age

Tysers reports decrease in profit for 2016

derivatives-swap-arrows-filter-enhance
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  
0 Comments

But turnover and Ebitda are up at the Lloyd's broker.

Tyser & Co has revealed a fall in profit after tax to £370,000 in 2016 from £5.5m in 2015, according to its financial statement for the year ended 31 December 2016.

The document, filed on Companies House, also showed that the broker’s pre-tax profit fell to £564,000 in 2016 from £7.1m in the preceding year.

However, it delivered a rise in turnover to £52.7m in 2016, compared to £46.8m in 2015, as well as an increase in Ebitda to £10.6m in 2016 (2015: £9.4m).

In addition, the broker posted a rise in operating profit from £8.7m in 2015 to £10.1m in 2016. 

Focus
In its strategic report, the directors stated that during the year they had focused on continuing development of the current business, service to clients, improving efficiency of the firm’s infrastructure and developing new areas of business.

The statement read: “The general business environment continued to be one of weak insurance rates.

"Against this background the board is pleased with the overall increase in business volumes achieved during the period and has continued its efforts to maintain the momentum of business development.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  
blog comments powered by Disqus

More on Broker

POLL: BROKERS WARNED OF DANGERS OF UNDERINSURANCE FOLLOWING OGDEN CHANGE

Most read

  1. Insurance Linx buys Leicester-based broker
  2. RSA confirms Luxembourg opening
  3. Allianz puts 70 people at risk of redundancy
  4. Aviva stops selling standalone travel product through brokers
  5. QBE chooses Brussels for post-Brexit EU base
  6. New compliance consultancy launched
  7. Amicus opens office in Newcastle