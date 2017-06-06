Amicus opens office in Newcastle

Broker targets £1m GWP for new office in the first year.

Amicus Insurance Solutions is opening a regional sales office in Newcastle to cover the north of England.

The new branch is headed up by regional sales manager, Jody Godfrey, who is joined by two more staff.

Amicus director Paul Beck noted that the goal is to have five or six staff members by the end of this year.

“At the moment we’ve only got three there, because we’re still recruiting,” Beck added. “We’re looking to do this from up there because it’s impossible to recruit from London.”

According to the broker, the new office was opened in response to a continuing increase in its client numbers in the north of England and to provide a “more locally based service in order to better respond to their needs”.

Targets

In addition, Beck stated that the new office will specialise in construction, as well as some property and housing associations, and incorporate a claims team.

He further explained that the target is to hit £1m in gross written premiums in the first year.

“We want a local presence there and will probably shift some claims and underwriting business up there,” Beck continued.

“We’ve got quite a few clients up in that neck of the world already some of whom will want to do business more locally.”

He concluded: “The Amicus model is that we like to visit every single client and as we’ve expanded over the last two years a lot of the clients are not that local.”

Amicus is headquartered in Wallington in Surrey and Beck said the broker was currently looking at opening offices in the West Country and in London.

