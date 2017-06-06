UK Broker Awards closes tomorrow – get your entries in now

With the deadline fast approaching don’t delay in completing your submission.

Time is running out, you only have until tomorrow to put together your entries for the UK Broker Awards!



With over 12 categories available, now is your chance to get the recognition you deserve and to step onto the podium at The Brewery in London on 15 September 2017 as a winner.

Maybe you have excelled in the tough economic environment. This could manifest itself in levels of on-going customer service, growth, profitability, introduction of a particular initiative or the addressing of a particular market need.

All entries and metrics remain confidential, so don’t hesitate, start your entry today.



Something for everyone

The awards, now in their 24th year, are the ideal way to show your peers, clients and insurer partners that you have both a track record of success and the skills and expertise to grow in the coming months and years.



From smaller personal lines brokers to national commercial lines focused businesses there really is something for everyone – check out the full list of categories below.



And read the testimonials of past award recipients who really valued the unique experience of winning.

Testimonies

Teresa Ayre, head of loss management, at Bridge Insurance Brokers who won the Claims Team award in 2016, explains: “The winner's logo has been displayed proudly on the front page of our website and used in tender documents to help secure new appointments.”

For those looking to enhance their business connections: “It certainly helped us from that pitch and partnership development perspective,” said Staveley Head’s marketing manager James McManus. The firm won the Digital Broker Award at last year’s ceremony.



And Pedalcover's managing director Darren Thomas said it was nice to have recognition following its 2016 Broker start-up of the Year award win from its peers.



The closing date for submissions is Wednesday 7 June 2017 and the awards event takes place on Friday 15 September.



To enter, click here.

The categories are as follows, full criteria and entry advice is available on the UK Broker Awards website:

• The Digital Broker Award

• The Marketing & Customer Engagement Award

• The Claims Team Award

• The Customer Service Award

• The High Net Worth Broker Award

• The Training Award

• Schemes Broker of the Year

• Young Broker of the Year

• The Broker start-up of the Year

• Personal Lines Broker of the Year

• Commercial Lines Broker of the Year

• Community Broker of the Year (under £5m GWP)