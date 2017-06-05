Insurance Linx buys Leicester-based broker

New purchase is broker's eighth acquisition.

Insurance Linx has purchased Leicester-based Specialist Property Insurance Brokers (SPIB) for an undisclosed sum.

It is the Towcester-based broker’s eighth acquisition since it was formed in 2008 by managing director David Green.

The firm works across commercial and private clients business and its specialisms include agriculture and high risk travel.

Insurance Linx stated that Sandra Moore, who has been running SPIB for over 20 years, will be leaving the business to concentrate on other business interests.

In December 2015 the company bought Southend-based Rimington’s Finance and Insurance Brokers.

Strategy

Insurance Linx executive chairman Michael Bray explained that broker acquisitions “remain a key part of our growth strategy”.

Bray continued: “The SPIB book is an excellent fit with our own expanded client base of property owners clients and I have no doubt that this acquisition will be another success for us.

“Despite our substantial growth we have remained able to maintain our high standards of service and keep close control over the integration of the businesses that we purchase.”

