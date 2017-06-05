Premium Choice reports slight drop in turnover for 2016

Broker also posts rising profits for the year ended 31 December 2016.

Premium Choice has posted a turnover of £12.03m for the year ended 31 December 2016, a slight drop from the £12.77m it achieved in 2015.

In the document, filed on Companies House, the broker also revealed an increase in operating profit to £656,759 (2015: £461,385) as well as a rise in pre-tax profit to £655,753 (2015: £462,261).

In addition, the profit for the financial year and total comprehensive income rose to £498,008 in 2016, compared to £335,989 in the preceding year.

Challenges

In its strategic report, the personal lines broker stated: “The company operates in a cyclical business where external factors determine whether the business faces a period of growth, consolidation or maintaining current market share.

“Despite continued market challenges in terms of the rising cost of acquisition and the downward pressure on rates, the business delivered a strong organic performance across all business areas.”

Diversification

In an interview in Insurance Age’s June edition, Premium Choice underwriting and business development director Richard Dornan explained that the company’s main focus for 2017 was to grow the company in the short to medium term.

He said: “We want to increase our presence in the non-standard market, continue to look for diversification in the brokerage to add extra value and to cross-sell to our existing client-base.”

Premium Choice specialises in personal lines niche motor and has recently launched a new leisure and lifestyle division.

