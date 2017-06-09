Insurance Age

Insurance Island Risks - Action 365 and Pukka's Sam White

Sam White
Sam White is the founder of Action 365 and Pukka. She reveals how a broken leg led to development of her first business and tells all about how she persuaded Robbie Williams to sing at her wedding.

Sam White is an insurance entrepreneur on an international scale, in our interview she tells all about her eclectic childhood, how a broken leg led her to develop her first insurance business and addresses how she’s been treated differently by lenders simply for being a woman.

White also talks about living in LA and how Robbie Williams sang at her wedding! We also find out her thoughts on diversity, how the insurance market is changing and her future plans for her own businesses.

