Brokers welcome arrival of new FCA GI director Keith Jackson

Jackson has insurer and broking experience at Aviva, Towergate and more recently Aon.

Brokers have hailed the arrival of Keith Jackson as the new director of general insurance and protection at the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) as positive for the sector.



Jackson replaces outgoing head Simon Green, who stood down after three years in the role.



Green is heading to Arthur J Gallagher to be a non executive director and starts at the broker on 1 June.



According to those working in the market Jackson, who is set to start this week, brings an array of regulatory experience gained from Aviva, Aon and Towergate.



Excited

Speaking to Insurance Age, many have expressed their excitement at working with Jackson going forward, highlighting that he will make the FCA more understanding of brokers.



“We welcome the appointment by the FCA of someone who understands the needs of brokers,” said Graeme Trudgill, executive director at the British Insurance Brokers’ Association (Biba).



“We think that is very important because we often hear from brokers of a supervisor who has gone to see them in the regional office who doesn’t come from an insurance background.



“The feeling is that they don’t understand the complexities of the broker firm. Having someone leading that supervision team that does understand it is a really welcome.”



Constructive relationship

Trudgill added that Biba’s relationship with Green was really constructive and "sensible", noting that there was a lot of respect.



He hopes the trade body will have a similar relationship with Jackson going forward.



A senior industry source added that Jackson was a “great hire for the FCA”.



“Crucially he has huge experience in both insurance, at Aviva, and broking, at Towergate and more recently Aon,” the source said.



“He [Jackson] speaks the language of the market and will inject a healthy dose of pragmatism into the regulator's GI agenda.



“He won't be a pushover, but he will listen without prejudice and be a powerful advocate for our sector at a crucial juncture.”



Clive Nathan, director at Primary Group, who worked with Jackson when he was chief executive officer at Towergate, stated: “Keith is a class act. Apart from being a Newcastle United fan his judgement and reasoning is excellent.



“He is unflappable and will bring his calm, solid logic to the role. When Keith talks, people listen. Those who deal with him will find someone who has real integrity, huge experience and a softly spoken strength.”

