Nice to be niche

Brokers can make a killing in niche lines if only they realise the opportunity is there. LV’s Michael Lawrence explains.

Biba already feels like a very distant memory and yet in reality we were all there just a few weeks ago.

Like every year, the event was incredibly productive with plenty of networking and some really good conversations. However, one thing in particular that struck me was just how few brokers are taking advantage of the opportunity presented by specialist lines of business.

At LV, we’ve got a long pedigree of operating in the specialist lines of market and we’ve seen some strong growth over the past few years.

The timing of this is no coincidence. While the economy continues to struggle, savers who are no longer getting good returns from traditional investments have been looking at alternative assets which either hold their value or have the potential for gains; motor homes and classic cars are good examples. People also get the pleasure of use and ownership of these vehicles and a sense of pride when they restore them.

However, while classic cars and motor homes are just four wheels and an engine like most vehicles, they are not considered to be “standard” so insuring them requires a greater level of expertise and knowledge.

Opportunity

This is why there is a real opportunity for brokers. Customers who have specialist insurance requirements often require more advanced service and advice as well as differential cover and benefits. There is no better group of people to deliver this to them than brokers.

There are already a number of well established brands and brokers in this space and they serve the market well. However, as technology within vehicles changes there are new groups of customers entering the market who might have slightly different needs. As such, brokers shouldn’t discount the opportunities that could be presented by them.

Any broker that is used to understanding their customers’ needs and selecting the right product can move into this space. The key is identifying where to play, finding the right group and then developing a market proposition and training staff to ensure they are equipped with the right knowledge.

It’s fair to say that some of the average premiums for non-standard classes can be reasonably low, so some may question why it’s worth entering a market where, on the face of it, earnings might not be very high.

However, brokers should consider the fact that most drivers who have a classic car or motor home will primarily use it for lifestyle purposes and will use another car for more traditional use. If you can insure one, the chances of insuring the second are higher.

Community

At the same time, customers within the specialist lines of business also tend to be loyal and retention levels are high. They are a close knit community who regularly see each other at shows and events, so if you can get it right for one person, you stand a chance of getting business for many others.

There are plenty of opportunities in specialist lines and at a time when some brokers are looking for growth, it would be remiss of them to not take a look at this market.

Michael Lawrence is personal lines broker director at LV.