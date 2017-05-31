UKBA: Staveley Head says winning helped boost business partnerships

Awards close to entries one week from today.

Staveley Head’s marketing manager James McManus said that winning the Digital Broker Award at last year’s UK Broker Awards gave the company a “seal of approval” among others in the industry.

“It certainly helped us from that pitch and partnership development perspective,” he told Insurance Age.

“A lot of what we do is about our technology and that kind of recognition just goes to show that we are high quality and that we do invest.”

The awards close to entries in a week on 7 June. So don't delay, please visit the UK Broker Awards website to submit your own.

Boost morale

According to McManus the triumph has also helped boost staff morale.

“Everyone was delighted and we shared the success, which we always do, with the staff. We promoted it internally and everyone was delighted for us.”

He continued: “Awards are always good from a staff morale point of view to see that we’re growing this company and we’re very proud of that and the fact that we continue to invest in our own technologies as well.”

Promotion

McManus further explained that the broker has promoted the award via social media and on its website.

“We have the trophy on display in the board room so when we have visitors and business partners come to see us it’s the first thing they see as they enter the room,” he added.

“It’s definitely a great tool from that perspective to share the success we’re having and to promote the investment that we have in our technology and digital insurance services.”

This year’s ceremony takes place on 15 September at The Brewery in London and the closing date for entries is 7 June.

Enter today for a chance of scooping up one of the prestigious trophies.

Categories

These are the categories, full criteria and entry advice is available on the UK Broker Awards website:

• The Digital Broker Award

• The Marketing & Customer Engagement Award

• The Claims Team Award

• The Customer Service Award

• The High Net Worth Broker Award

• The Training Award

• Schemes Broker of the Year

• Young Broker of the Year

• The Broker start-up of the Year

• Personal Lines Broker of the Year

• Commercial Lines Broker of the Year

• Community Broker of the Year (under £5m GWP)