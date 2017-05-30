Insurance Cares: How to embed a caring culture into a workforce

Stephanie Smith of Allianz addresses how the workforce can be helped to understand the needs of vulnerable customers.

We’re all customers. We all consume products and services and have expectations of how easy and how much support a business should provide us. As an industry we talk about customer centricity but how do we actually take steps to move it from a few buzz words to an engrained way of working?

As the #InsCares articles have so far highlighted, customer vulnerability takes shape in many different forms. Vulnerability can be momentary or life long, it could be a disability, health issue or life event.

It could even be trying to get your head around ‘Insurance speak’ T&Cs which tips a person towards confusion or frustration.

As an industry we have relatively few touch-points with customers so sensing vulnerability and regularly putting ourselves in our customer’s shoes is a critical part of our role be it at point of sale, collection of premium or the claims process.

Conversation

The march of technology and moves toward digital customer journeys throws up a multitude of opportunities and challenges, and when it counts many people still want to talk to another person. Technology is a wonderful aid but nothing can beat an actual conversation.

It is important for the whole sector to put in real measures to help our people improve the way they engage with our customers. At Allianz we’ve focused on two simple things specifically, really listening and understanding what our customers need, and equipping our front line employees to help them deliver the best service possible.

Tying in with our sponsorship of the Paralympics we have a refreshed vulnerability policy and as part of the implementation have created a Customer All.Ability Group which is active in pursuing initiatives that benefit our customers.

Within this we have also tried to encourage staff to care more with the implementation of a company wide campaign called ‘I love my customer’ encouraging employees to ‘Feel it, Know it, Change it.’

Part of this involved a Q&A session with a visually impaired Paralympian who offered examples of best and worst practices and insights into the challenges they face as a customer. Employees also got to try an online visual impairment simulator so that they could connect with that particular type of vulnerability.

Knowledge

Educating staff is an important step in raising awareness of vulnerable customers. To help boost employee knowledge an internal video was created specifically concentrating on our current accessibility services and how they can make a difference to customers. It also considered the scale of customer vulnerability in the UK and why this is important for the insurance industry as a whole to recognise.

With vulnerability at the forefront it is important for insurance employees to be able to share good practice – perhaps via an central internal chat page as we do - and give them regular opportunities to refresh their knowledge.

We’re pleased to be involved in the #InsCares campaign, as this is an area that is of great importance.

We’ve made great strides as an industry as a whole, but those strides can’t slow down now we have momentum. It’s vital that we move from talking the talk to walking that walk with confidence and purpose.

Stephanie Smith is chief operating officer at Allianz.