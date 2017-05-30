Insurance Age

Video: A broking minute with Richard Dornan of Premium Choice

Meet the underwriting and business development director of Premium Choice in our latest video.

Premium Choice's Richard Dornan reveals his favourite takeaway, what motivates him and what he collects.

Don't miss the full interview with Dornan in the June edition of Insurance Age.

