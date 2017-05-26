Academy Insurance launches QIP Underwriting

The division will underwrite residential and commercial property owners.

Academy has developed a new wholesale property proposition branded as QIP Underwriting which will replace its existing offering in this space.

According to Academy, QIP’s risk appetite is for residential and commercial property owners, particularly those that are not altogether straight-forward.

QIP will also underwrite blocks of flats, holiday homes, non-standard and high net worth insurance.

QIP Underwriting is based in Clifton, Bristol, and the suite of products has been put together by Academy branch manager Steve Wenn.

Academy noted in a statement that Wenn and his team have been specialist property underwriters for many years and have an “excellent track record for providing insurers with a healthy return which has translated to a product range which can be flexed to provide insurance solutions to even the most distressed risks”.

Neil Turner, general manager of Academy, oversaw the development of what he describes as “one of the most exciting new wholesale facilities for brokers for years” and invited brokers to get in touch.

Turner also confirmed that there are no minimum levels of support as he expects QIP to sit alongside most brokers usual markets.

He also stated that commissions payable are “competitive and negotiable, particularly for large book transfers”.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.