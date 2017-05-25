FCA says intermediaries earned £15.9bn in 2016

Data from the regulator shows 5% increase in revenue since 2015 with commission the main source of income.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) revealed that £15.9m in revenue was earned by companies (10,200) offering insurance mediation in 2016.

Driving the data down further the report showed that the number of companies describing themselves specifically as non investment insurance intermediaries hit 5,083. It did not outline revenue from these firms only.

The report noted: “Commission continues to be the main source of revenue earned from non-investment insurance mediation business, accounting for 83% in 2016.”

The FCA explained that the data focuses on analysis of this sector based on the information firms have submitted to it via the Retail Mediation Activities Return (RMAR).

It is the second time it has published data from the RMAR, which is completed by approximately 12,000 intermediary firms involved in advising and selling mortgages, insurance policies, and retail investment products.

Generation

Of non investment insurance intermediary firms, the regulator noted: “These firms are less diverse in their generation of revenue than the other types of intermediaries, with little generated from retail investments or mortgage mediation. However, they tend also to earn revenue from other regulated and non-regulated activities.

“This is likely to be because this population of firms includes a significant number of firms for whom regulated financial business is not their primary activity but who earn revenue from the selling of insurance cover and consumer credit finance arrangements (eg car dealers, and mobile phone retailers).”

The report further detailed that over 20% of firms in this category report earning more than half of their revenue from non-regulated activities. The insurance intermediary category is diverse in terms of size of firm, ranging from small retail brokers to very large entities such as wholesale/commercial brokers and price comparison sites.

It outlined that a number of companies, particularly larger firms with 50 plus advisers, “operate as networks with their advisers having the status of appointed representatives”.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.