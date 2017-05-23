Fresh profit grows to £2.1m

Lisa Powis, CEO at the personal lines broker, said its van, telematics and non-standard home lines performed well.

Fresh Insurance's results for the year ended 31 July 2016 showed the business increased profit before tax to £2.1m from £1.7m the previous year.

The document from Companies House also showed that turnover increased to £13.8m (2015: £11.2m). Expenses grew to £11.7m from £9.5m but operating profit still went up to £2.1m (2015: £1.7m).

CEO Lisa Powis told Insurance Age: “We have done a bit better than last year, it’s carrying on with what we do.

“We keep our costs streamlined and continue to develop products. I am pleased but I am always pushing to do better.”

Niches

Powis advised that Fresh “continued to develop products” throughout that financial year and noted that its van offering “did particularly well”. She also praised the performance of its telematics and non-standard home products.

“We have been further developing niches. Niches are the way to go as we can’t compete with the bigger players,” she stated.

In addition to keeping costs streamlined Powis also noted that Fresh had worked to develop its systems and continued to invest in staff training.

Fresh has some motor on its books and Powis explained that it faced some difficulties in 2017 due to the altered Ogden discount rate.

“It has been challenging with Ogden on the motor side,” she admitted but pointed out that performance across other more diverse lines such as home had helped to balance out the impact.

Looking ahead Powis pledged to continue to develop the broker’s niches and said she would look to do more with van, telematics and non-standard home.

She added: “We always look to get 15 – 20% growth and generally we have achieved that.”

