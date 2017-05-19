UKBA: Be Wiser says win boosted staff morale

Chairman Mark Bower-Dyke recommends brokers to enter following Be Wiser's Training Award win at the 2016 UK Broker Awards.

Be Wiser chairman Mark Bower-Dyke has said the firm’s win at the 2016 UK Broker Awards was a good surprise and recommended brokers to enter this year’s awards.

The broker won the Training Award at last year’s ceremony at The Brewery in London.

Excellence

Bower-Dyke told Insurance Age: “The company being recognised for its excellence is always going to boost staff morale.

“Getting an award doesn’t necessarily boost your business but it has the effect of making people feel like they are being recognised.”

Award entries are now open. Please visit the UK Broker Awards website to submit your own.

Proud

Bower-Dyke further noted that Be Wiser put a lot of work into the entry and that the trophy is now sitting on his mantelpiece.

He continued: “It’s something I would recommend. If you’ve got something to be proud of you should be saying it to the world and if it’s recognised then that’s even better.

“It’s easily one of the best awards ceremonies because you get to meet everyone and it’s good that it’s during the day.”

This year’s ceremony takes place on 15 September at The Brewery in London and the closing date for entries is 7 June. Enter today for a chance of scooping up one of the prestigious trophies.

Categories

These are the categories, full criteria and entry advice is available on the UK Broker Awards website:

• The Digital Broker Award

• The Marketing & Customer Engagement Award

• The Claims Team Award

• The Customer Service Award

• The High Net Worth Broker Award

• The Training Award

• Schemes Broker of the Year

• Young Broker of the Year

• The Broker start-up of the Year

• Personal Lines Broker of the Year

• Commercial Lines Broker of the Year

• Community Broker of the Year (under £5m GWP)