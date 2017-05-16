SSP confirms service disruption and apologises to users

Brokers frustrated at further service outage issues at the software house.

Brokers have been hit by further connectivity issues affecting SSP’s Pure Broking platform today (16 May).

The issue started at 8:30 am with users unable to access broking or outlook services, Insurance Age was told.

The software house tweeted at 10.30 that the issue had been resolved.

Ian Mantel, from Manor Insurance, said the frustration levels of brokers was now at breaking point.



“Brokers are fed up," he summed up. The infrastructure needs to be improved.”

Apology

Mantel asked: “Surely the SSP system should be the most solid in the market now - SSP have you not learnt?”



Another frustrated broker, who requested not to be named, stated: "If I were asked by another broker if they should consider contracting with SSP – my answer would be a resolute no and stay away from the company at this time.”

This afternoon SSP apologised to customers.

An SSP spokesperson said: "A number of our broker customers experienced issues when logging in to their service today.

"We can confirm that normal service has since resumed with all customers now able to access their systems. We apologise to those customers who were affected.”

Complaints

However, after the statement was issued there remained an ongoing stream of complaints on Twitter from users claiming they were still being locked out, unable to access drives, emails and documents.

One participant described it as a "shambles" while another called it a "shocking day".

A follow-up Tweet in response from SSP stated: "We are investigating intermittent issues with service and apologise for further disruption."

It added again on Twitter half an hour later that it was "pleased to confirm" that service had been resumed.



SSP encountered several system failures earlier this year in the Pure package following a string of complaints into its performance in 2016.

The original outage which started in August last year left 306 brokers offline for as long as three weeks.

