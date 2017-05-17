HNW Society: Don’t miss our Manchester meeting on 21 June

The second exclusive gathering of the High Net Worth Society takes place soon. Register today to secure your space.

The second meeting of the exclusive High Net Worth Society is set to happen at the Midland Hotel in Manchester on 21 June.

The Society, which is free for brokers to join, will gather to discuss the key issues impacting the high net worth market.

To ensure your place at this unmissable select event sign up to the Society today and book your seat.

Speakers include Julie Donkin, of Ashley Page International Insurance, who will shine a spotlight on the cyber threat in the private client space.

Expertise

In addition delegates will also hear from jewellery specialist, Emma Reeves, from Discover Jewellery, who provide her expertise on jewellery as an investment.

Fine art will also be put under the microscope and Ecclesiastical will share its knowledge on how risks associated with this can be managed – crucial knowledge for the HNW broker community.

Paul Darvill, of RM Sotheby’s, will also take delegate through current trends with high value cars and explore motor as an alternative asset class.

Finally, the event concludes with a panel session members of the High Net Worth Society Board.

The board, which is made up of the most respected and experienced people in the high net worth insurance sector, will offer insight on the following:

How to know your client

How to be at the cutting edge of the market

How to negotiate better wordings

How to improve the claims process.

Register today to be sure to secure space at the event as spaces are limited and the Society is growing in popularity.

The session also presents an opportunity to meet sponsors Ecclesiastical, MS Amlin, Oak, Covéa and Farcroft.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.