Henderson investigating MGA route for end of 2017

Firm would target up to £100m of premium via new approach.

Leeds-headquartered Henderson Insurance Brokers is investigating setting up an in-house MGA before the end of the year, Insurance Age can reveal.

The news came as the broker reported that its revenue for the 12 months ending April 2017 will be in excess of £35m significantly ahead of the 2015/16 financial year with profits also up.

It has opened a new office almost every year for the last five years and confirmed that organic growth will remain its priority for expansion although it does have “a couple of strategic although modest acquisitions” in the pipeline.

The business already has sister companies working across bonds, credit insurance, risk management and employee benefits and has access to Lloyd’s.

Development

Chief executive Joe Henderson revealed: “The next significant development will be the establishment of our own in house underwriting facilities.”

He was at pains to praise the local market but said the broker was finding that quotes and policies were taking too long from the insurer side.

“The Leeds market is very good, but they are not getting the resource,” he summed up.

“It is far more beneficial to do the work in house and there is every likelihood that between £50m and £100m premium will have to be redirected from insurers to enable Henderson to provide its clients with the efficient and effective level of service, not only on underwriting but as importantly on claims and documentation.”

Inundated

He listed that the new set-up would not have “full blown responsibility” and that plans were still in the early days with capacity to be provided from providers that can prove they are the most efficient. The plan is to go live before the end of the year.

In particular he argued that the broker spends £500,000 a year on training staff but that employees get bogged down sending emails and chasing up people on the phone.

“The people at the insurance companies are good people but they are just inundated,” he concluded.

