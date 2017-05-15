Calling all brokers with under £5m GWP – extra awards category added

Enter to win the community broker of the year award and you will automatically be enrolled into the Insurance Broker of the Year category.

Insurance Age is proud to promote the Community Broker of the Year award which showcases the best work of brokers who generate up to £5m in gross written premium.



The award has now been added to the UK Broker Awards 2017 which are designed to highlight the efforts of the whole market from north to south, east to west no matter the size of the business.

So enter the award now.

And if your firm wins it will be automatically entered into the Insurance Broker of the Year category.



Service

The judges will be looking for a broker that has excelled in the tough economic environment. This could manifest itself in levels of on-going customer service, growth, profitability, introduction of a particular initiative or the addressing of a particular market need.



All entries and metrics remain confidential, so don’t hesitate, start your entry today.

The awards, now in their 24th year, are the ideal way to show your peers, clients and insurer partners that you have both a track record of success and the skills and expertise to grow in the coming months and years.



Insurance Age also has 11 further categories available for you to make submissions. Check out the full list of categories below.

The closing date for submissions is Wednesday 7 June 2017 and the awards event takes place on Friday 15 September.

The categories are as follows, full criteria and entry advice is available on the UK Broker Awards website :

• The Digital Broker Award

• The Marketing & Customer Engagement Award

• The Claims Team Award

• The Customer Service Award

• The High Net Worth Broker Award

• The Training Award

• Schemes Broker of the Year

• Young Broker of the Year

• The Broker start-up of the Year

• Personal Lines Broker of the Year

• Commercial Lines Broker of the Year