Broking Break: Your Top Five

Combining of UK GI businesses, senior underwriting departures, an MGA launch, storm clouds on the horizon for the insurance industry and a possible sale were the most read story of the week.

HPS Investment Partners (HPS) and Madison Dearborn Partners (MDP) have stated that they are bringing together their UK regional network of businesses, including Autonet, Chase Templeton, Ryan Direct Group and Towergate Group.

The combined insurance giant is expected to collectively generate in the region of £2.8bn gross written premium (GWP) and an annual income of £500m. Over 5,000 people will be employed across the portfolio.

Insurance Age revealed that Gareth Barrett, portfolio underwriting manager – motorcycle retail; senior underwriter Chris Larkby and Andrew Dodd, head of motor fleet underwriting, have left ERS.

Last week the provider confirmed that underwriting director Mark Bacon was leaving the business after six years.

Markerstudy is launching a new commercial managing general agent, headed up by group commercial director Martyn Holman, Insurance Age revealed.

The insurer stated that the venture, Guild Business Insurance, is designed to provide its broker partners with rated commercial and motor products specifically aimed at businesses.

At his opening address to the British Insurance Brokers’ Association (Biba) Conference 2017 in Manchester, Steve White, Biba CEO has urged brokers to be wary of political and economic storm clouds on the horizon.

According to White the conditions causing most concern domestically include the increase in Insurance Premium Tax, changes to the Ogden rate, increasing inflation and the decreasing value of Sterling as well as the coming snap general election.

Markerstudy group commercial director Martyn Holman has declined to comment on the news that Markerstudy is exploring a sale.

He also said the insurer’s new MGA was set up because a lot of the Chaucer business was distributed through brokers who were not happy to deal with Markerstudy as an unrated insurer.