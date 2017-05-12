Three more senior underwriting departures from ERS

Insurer confirms staff exits one week after the news of underwriting director Mark Bacon leaving.

Insurance Age can reveal that Gareth Barrett, portfolio underwriting manager – motorcycle retail; senior underwriter Chris Larkby and Andrew Dodd, head of motor fleet underwriting, have left ERS.

Last week the provider confirmed that underwriting director Mark Bacon was leaving the business after six years.

Transformation

At that time ERS chief executive officer Ian Parker stated: “Mark was originally bought into Equity Red Star in 2011 to remediate the book and shake out poor performing business.

“Since my arrival in 2013 he has also been a key player in my Exec team as we have worked through the transformation.

“We have mutually agreed that the time is right for Mark to move on. He leaves with my thanks and best wishes.”

As a result Gina Butterworth took on the role of active underwriter on an interim basis.

Exits

There has been a wave of departures at ERS in the past year as these recent exits follow the news from March that former chief operating officer Tim Yorke was leaving the business, as well as former commercial director Sam Hudson’s departure in September last year.

A spokesperson from the insurer commented on the most recent news: “None of these changes affect our focus on the motor market and to working with brokers to write profitable motor business.”

The spokesperson continued: “Like any business we regularly review our operations to ensure that we are optimised to deliver on our strategic goals.

“The changes we have announced are all part of this - ensuring that we are structured in the right way to support the needs of our business and the brokers we work with."

Describing market conditions as "very challenging" the spokesperson stressed that ERS was "committed to driving profitable growth in the non-standard motor market and to delivering a specialist service for our network of broker partners”.

