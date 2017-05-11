Insurance Age

#BibaFever B-B-Q: Who would the insurance industry invite to the perfect summer BBQ and what would they serve up?

  • Insurance Age staff
As the embers start to go out at another British Insurance Brokers’ Association Conference, the #BibaFever team sought the answer to the biggest BBQ question of them all.

And for the fourth instalment of “#BibaFever B-B-Q”, that Big Biba Question is: “Who would your ideal guests – living or dead - be for a summer BBQ - and what food you would serve them?”

Watch the short video above to find out:

  • who wanted Billy Joel, Bruce Springsteen and Ed Sheeran to entertain their guests
  • who wanted Jamie Oliver and Heston Blumenthal to do the grilling for them
  • who will be serving bratwurst to Theresa May
  • And finally, who plans to ignite their BBQ by bringing Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-un to the party.
