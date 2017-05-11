#BibaFever B-B-Q: Who would the insurance industry invite to the perfect summer BBQ and what would they serve up?
As the embers start to go out at another British Insurance Brokers’ Association Conference, the #BibaFever team sought the answer to the biggest BBQ question of them all.
And for the fourth instalment of “#BibaFever B-B-Q”, that Big Biba Question is: “Who would your ideal guests – living or dead - be for a summer BBQ - and what food you would serve them?”
Watch the short video above to find out:
- who wanted Billy Joel, Bruce Springsteen and Ed Sheeran to entertain their guests
- who wanted Jamie Oliver and Heston Blumenthal to do the grilling for them
- who will be serving bratwurst to Theresa May
- And finally, who plans to ignite their BBQ by bringing Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-un to the party.
