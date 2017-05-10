Biba 2017: “Storm clouds” gathering for insurance sector

Biba CEO warns brokers to be wary of current turmoil affecting the sector.

At his opening address to the British Insurance Brokers’ Association (Biba) Conference 2017 in Manchester, Steve White, Biba CEO has urged brokers to be wary of political and economic storm clouds on the horizon.

According to White the conditions causing most concern domestically include:

The doubling of Insurance Premium Tax (IPT) in only 18 months and the threat of more increases to come

The changes to Ogden discount rate for calculating catastrophic injury damages

Increasing inflation and the decreasing value of Sterling

The coming snap general election and all that will bring.

He also warned of the potential force of the coming Brexit and the need to find suitable solutions to enable the insurance sector to continue to trade in Europe and speculated that noises of protectionism from the new United States Government that could reduce the optimism of a US-UK trade deal.

White commented: “These added to our domestic turmoil point to the development of a perfect storm of disruption.”

Challenges

White said: “Cost pressures within our industry, economic factors affecting insurance buyers, uncertainty and new competitive threats to the UK insurance market are all possible issues that we have to deal with. If a few of these storms materialise and hit us at the same time, they could create significant challenges for us.”

Biba is tracking these matters and pledged to continues to campaign for outcomes that are positive for members and their customers.

However, it was not all doom and gloom.

White continued: “Despite these clouds there remains plenty of better weather to look forward to. Our industry remains in a healthy state and continues to make a significant contribution to the UK’s service trading surplus.

“There are opportunities arising from insurtech, from autonomous vehicles and from the desire to really increase trust in our sector and we will be right behind our members as these opportunities develop.”

