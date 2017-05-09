Aussie MGA to launch in UK

Australia-based MGA Ensurance is set to open in the UK and will focus on construction and engineering cover. According to a statement the new UK business will deal directly on a wholesale basis with insurance brokers both in the UK and in the EU. The statement continued: “The initial focus on construction and engineering underwriting will build on the skills sets of the UK-based executive team and the over-25-years’ experience Ensurance has in these sectors in Australia. “The London expans