Insurance Age

Best broker award – deadline approaching

uk-broker-awards
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  
0 Comments

The deadline to enter for the Best Companies award at the UK Broker Awards is fast approaching so get you entries in before the deadline on 12 May. This is the third year that Insurance Age has teamed up with Best Companies Group to offer the trophy to UK brokers. The award, which was won by Questor Insurance Services last year, is designed to highlight what brokers are doing well for their staff. Register today Register your interest for free today to ensure you can complete the surveys t

To continue reading...

More on Broker

POLL: PI COVER FOR BROKERS

Most read

  1. Sector pays respects to LV's Guy Hedger
  2. Sentiment survey Spring 2017: The results
  3. Insurance gets political
  4. MS Amlin launches etrade minifleet product
  5. Succession planning: Find your funds
  6. Insurtech futures: Roundtable - Broking to the future
  7. Niche tech MGA Azur set to launch