Niche tech MGA Azur set to launch

Graham Elliot, who was formerly at MGA Aqua Underwriting, has founded Azur and aims to crack the niche insurance market. Elliot told Insurance Age that he wants the business to bring a technology company attitude to the insurance world and is in the process of building a platform that will be “flexible and scalable” and offer a “21st century experience to brokers and end users”. The business already manages AIG’s high net worth business under a delegated authority model but is looking to ot