#BibaFever 2017 - live stream from the conference in Manchester
Keep up to date with all the news from the exhibition hall, break out sessions and key note speeches at Biba 2017.
Check out our rolling coverage from the two day event in Manchester.
blog comments powered by Disqus
More on Broker
POLL: PI COVER FOR BROKERS
Most read
- Towergate moves to Acturis as tech supplier for its advisory business
- Markerstudy silent on possible sale
- Biba 2017: “Storm clouds” gathering for insurance sector
- Opinion: Jamie Marchant on delivering customers' expectations
- Sector pays respects to LV's Guy Hedger
- Markerstudy launches commercial MGA
- Towergate backers bring together UK GI businesses
Back to Top