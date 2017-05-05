Succession planning: Find your funds

For anyone investigating the options of buying another business or conducting a management buyout, funding is an important consideration. While the figures involved will dictate the options, your choice will also affect the nature of the deal. “Be clear about what you want,” says Phil Bayles, chief distribution officer, UKGI, at Aviva. “You might want to leave the business, continue working there for a few years or access funding that supports further acquisitions. These objectives will affe