Broker Network-backed Finch Group buys Taylor Beaumont

Finch Group, Broker Network’s first regional partner, has bought Southampton based commercial broker, Taylor Beaumont for an undisclosed sum.

This deal marks the company’s third acquisition since becoming a Broker Network Partner in November 2016.

Since that deal Finch has bought County Insurance Services and Citymain Insurance Services.

According to Broker Network, Taylor Beaumont was established in 1989 and is a commercial lines business, specialising in construction and general commercial business. Te broker places over £5m GWP.

Managing director Denis Taylor will remain in charge and the office in North Baddesley, Southampton will keep all of its staff.

Vincent Gardner, Finch’s managing director said: “We are delighted to have acquired Taylor Beaumont, our third acquisition as part of the Broker Network Partner Strategy.

"It remains our ambition to work with quality local brokers and this deal helps strengthen our business in Southampton."

He added: “I have always admired Denis’ strong client relationship ethos which has been at the heart of this business from day one. I’m looking forward to working with Denis and the Taylor Beaumont team to ensure we continue to provide their customers with the personal service they have come to expect.”

Finch now employs over 60 people manages around £27m GWP.

Broker Network announced earlier this week that its newest regional partner was Scotland-based Boyd Insurance.

