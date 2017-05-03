In-depth - Complex risks: Guiding clients

It’s not just large companies that face complex risks, there are a range of measures brokers can take to ensure clients of all sizes and budgets can find the correct cover, writes Sam Barrett. Additional reporting by Judith Ugwumadu

Complex risks present challenges. As well as understanding the nature of the risk and arranging appropriate cover, brokers must also ensure their clients appreciate the relationship between their business and insurance.

It’s getting tougher too. New risks are emerging and business models are also changing, with the internet giving many more companies a global remit. “Even in the micro-SME arena you can have a client with complex risks,” says Juliet Williams, group SME director at Circle Insurance. “You need to be sure the programme design meets their cover expectations.”

Establishing a good rapport with a client is key to gaining insight into their insurance needs. “A business owner won’t necessarily know what insurance they need and often they’ll turn to a broker as they’ve struggled to get cover themselves,” says David Moffitt, commercial insurance broker at Allied Insurance Services. “You have to understand how their business works and what’s important to them.”

This has to be a continuous process too. Mike Crisp, director of client services, corporate division, at Bluefin Insurance Services, explains: “A client might move into a new line of business with a completely different exposure. We have to stay in touch with them and ensure they understand the implications of any changes.”

When it comes to arranging cover, there’s a preference for placing as much business as possible with one insurer. As an example Williams says she would find the insurer that covers any specialist area and write as much as possible with them.

“This ensures a consistency of approach and makes managing claims easier too,” she notes. “The only time I’d split a complex risk is where the insurer couldn’t write everything my client needed.”

Case study: Aviation cover Edward Finch, managing director, MRIB Group: “They manufacture and install lighting that goes into stadiums, shopping centres but also airports both within the terminals and trackside. “What they established was that the broker they were with had provided airside liability but only covering public. “They didn’t have any products and under the main commercial combined there was a complete aviation exclusion. So the client had been doing various installation work at airports, not only here but overseas, and for the last eight years of doing that they had no product coverage, unbeknown to them. “The broker thought they had the right aviation but they didn’t. “It was a fairly easy thing to start a conversation about complicated risks and the ability to place the right aviation coverage. “It’s important to ask the right questions. You need to understand the arena that the corporation is in and what they do.”

Keeping it simple

As well as simplifying the administration, plumping for one insurer can also reduce the potential disagreements over who should respond to a claim.

Although there can be little argument with lines such as motor and property, Amanda Doran, head of commercial combined, UK and Ireland, for QBE Insurance, says issues can arise with professional indemnity and product and public liability. “There’s a thin line between the provision of a service and advice. If cover is split between two insurers you can end up being pulled between them.”

In some instances the decision to go for one, two or even more insurers can come down to a client’s preferences. For example, where price is the number one priority for a client, selecting the cheapest option for each line of cover may meet their objectives. However, Moffitt warns that this approach won’t necessarily give them the best experience, especially if there’s a claim.

Size can also play a part in the choice of insurer. Crisp says that for smaller clients, working with one insurer can give them the critical mass necessary to offer enhanced terms but adds that the dynamics change as the account gets bigger. “The larger the account, the less likely you are to find one insurer who will be able to provide an economic solution. You may need to use more insurers to strike the balance between cover and cost.”

An element of self-insurance can also be part of a client’s programme. Sometimes this can be imposed, as was the case following the floods of 2015, but it can also help to control insurance costs.

To determine which risks should or should not be retained, cost benefit analysis is essential. This weighs up factors such as the frequency and severity of potential claims alongside the client’s financial position and appetite for risk.

Market conditions can also influence these decisions. As an example Joe Bryant, partner in the insurance group at RPC, says that as the cost of insurance is relatively low at the moment, more risk is being transferred to the insurers. “Businesses want to release the capital that could be tied up if they retain the risk,” he says. “Insurance gives them greater certainty over costs and enables them to use the money for the business.”

Fees or commission? Richard Grainger, broking director, Centor, said: “We tend to find on the mid-corporate and corporate accounts that the expectations of the client is on a fee basis rather than on a commission basis. “Very rarely do I see premiums in excess of £100,000 where it’s written on commission. “So it’s the expectation of the client really, they have become more savvy and more knowledgeable about what they expect to pay for their fee structure. “When a broker is looking at a client they’ll analyse their premium payment in terms of size and evaluate what the commission earning would be on that, and; also what they could do as a fee and how they feel they could service that around the client’s expectations. “The fee structure is based on what the clients expectations are around what the broker does for that fee. Some clients may say they want to report all their claims direct and only get you to intervene if there is a problem whereas other clients may want a very hands on claims approach.” Munro-Greenhalgh’s director Stephen Cadman said: “Certainly, the smaller complex bespoke clients, you wouldn’t really charge a fee. “It is a matter of considering whether the insurance company paid a level of commission that would cover expertise and expenses. “Some insurance companies might give you 15% and that is more than enough and we have open and honest conversations with our clients and say we only earn x amount out of this but we will put in a lot of work for you. “Or if you need a quick turnaround we will add an administration fee on top. “But the payment structure depends on the buying mentality of the client. Fees are mainly appropriate for your big plcs. They are used to dealing with accountants and solicitors on a similar fee basis.”

Knowing your clients

Alongside sound knowledge of a client’s business, it’s also essential to understand the potential risks they face. For instance, one crucial issue for many businesses is the supply chain, with risk increasing as these become longer and more complicated.

Williams says clients need to consider the implications of a supplier suffering a fire or going out of business. “Could the business find another supplier or would it have to stop production?” she asks. “You need to understand the DNA of your client’s business and then educate them about the risks they face.”

Similarly, economic trends need to be factored into an insurance programme. For example, Sterling’s weakness means that clients who buy in goods from the EU or the US may need to increase their limits to take into account the increased costs if there was a loss.

New risks can also create issues. Take cyber as an example. Bryant says: “No two policies are the same so there is huge potential for overlaps and gaps in cover. We’re seeing a lot of claims coming out of these emerging types of businesses.”

A good example of this is social engineering, where a criminal impersonates someone to trick an employee into sending money or divulging confidential information.

Williams says this is a growing problem but the insurance approach to it can be confusing. “As it usually happens by email, people assume it’s covered by a cyber policy but this covers loss of data with a crime policy covering the financial loss,” she explains.

Given the potential for error, coupled with the constantly shifting insurance landscape, there’s an acceptance that external expertise is worth seeking. Specialists can be brought in to provide analysis of different risks, but support is also available from the insurers. “We have access to data and analytics across a spread of clients in a sector,” says Doran. “This can be used to pinpoint trends and help a broker model cover options.”

As well as calling in the experts, it’s also important to pass on some insurance expertise to clients to ensure they use the cover correctly.

“If a client suffers a declination, it’ll be the broker they turn to for compensation,” says Bryant. “When dealing with complex risks, brokers must think about their own risk exposure too.”