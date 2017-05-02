Broker Network buys Boyd Insurance

The network plans to take Boyd’s GWP from £12m to £20m in three years and called the broker a regional powerhouse.

Broker Network, has announced a deal to buy Paisley-based Boyd Insurance.

It described the broker as “its second regional broking powerhouse”, the first being Finch Commercial Insurance Brokers, which is headquartered in Reading, and was bought by the network in October 2016.

According to Broker Network Boyd was established over 40 years ago and delivers portfolio of insurance and risk management services to businesses across a range of industry sectors.

It employs 25 people and manages £12m GWP.

Culture

Des O’Connor, Broker Network’s chief commercial officer said: “Boyd Insurance has been a member of Broker Network for over 10 years, benefiting from our range of products and services and fitting with our unique culture.

“Our new Broker Network Partner will retain their identity and maintain a sense of independence but with support from me and the executive team.

"It’s fantastic to work with a regional team that are highly ambitious with strong growth plans to take the business from £12m to in excess of £20m within the next three years.”

Eric Richardson, Boyd’s managing director added: “This partnership gives us the best of both worlds.

“Retaining a local ownership will enable continued organic growth focused on providing a close personal service to our commercial clients while the investment from Broker Network will provide access to capital to facilitate the acquisitions of like-minded, compatible businesses.”

Broker Network was itself sold by Towergate last March and was bought by HPS which also has an investment stake in Towergate.

At the time Broker Network revealed its plan to go on an HPS-funded acquisitions drive.

