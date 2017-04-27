Swinton potential job cuts are sign of changing market

But experts are not worried about the future of the personal lines broker.

Experts have stated that the personal lines broker market remains strong following the news that Swinton has put 900 people at risk of redundancy.

Insurance Age revealed yesterday (26 April) that the broker was looking to restructure the size and shape of its branch network, with 84 branches being under review.

Branch network

Carl Shuker, chief executive officer of A-Plan, which uses a similar branch network model to Swinton’s, observed that he was not worried about the future of the network structure.

“We’re still opening five to six branches per year and we’re seeing comfortable, sustainable growth,” he noted.

Shuker continued: “We firmly believe in the branch network model and we’re making it work. We see strong demand for good quality local advice which is becoming more difficult for people to obtain as firms withdraw from the high street.

“But we see that as an opportunity and we’re not concerned.”

Adapting

Meanwhile David Newman, chief executive at Carole Nash Insurance, acknowledged that the high street broker market was not dead but changing.

He noted that it was a matter of “adapting to the changing times” and listening to what your customers want.



However, he added that he was genuinely sad at the prospect that so many people could potentially lose their jobs.

“There is an air of inevitability to the matter as consumer buying habits are changing to more online and phone. Brokers need to adapt,” continued Newman.



“But one thing that I know from having being in the financial services sector for the past 30 years is that agility and adaptability are absolutely core competences.”

He added that new ways of engaging with customers, for example via Skype and social media, were “essential for those who are trying to maintain a presence on the high street”.

Opportunities

In addition, Autonet Insurance Services managing director Ian Donaldson was confident that the affected Swinton employees would not struggle to find work in the industry.

“We have taken on Swinton people in the past when they’ve closed down branches,” he said, adding that Autonet was proactively talking to Swinton looking to engage with staff in areas close to their own offices.

“All of those people will be wanted at other brokers around the country,” he continued. “That’s a testament that personal lines is still thriving and growing and there are opportunities out there.”

Donaldson further noted that he believed Swinton would come out of the restructure stronger once it had moved its operations into a more central function.

“For a lot of their product lines they can be more sophisticated in a digital way than they’ve been in the past and they’re getting more up to speed now,” he added. “The result of all of their investments in technology has been staff casualties.”

Challenges

Also commenting on Swinton’s job loss plans, Aston Scott’s Peter Blanc said he was “fascinated” that the high street broker was unable to make the model work.



The group chief executive officer said: “Of course there are challenges and more people want to have an online experience. But there is a definite place for an online experience backed up with a physical presence as well.”



He concluded: “I was surprised by the news.

"I would have thought [Swinton] would be looking to see if there was any other way of re-engineering their offering to make their branches relevant rather than just abandoning ship and reverting to online.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.