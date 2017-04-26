Berns Brett awarded chartered status

Lloyd's broker commits to CII's code of ethics.

The Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) has awarded chartered insurance broker status to London-based Berns Brett.

The Lloyd’s broker and UNA member stated that chartered status is only awarded to brokers that meet rigorous criteria relating to professionalism and capability.

It added that in order to become chartered a broker needs to commit to the CII’s code of ethics, reinforcing the highest standards of professional practice in their business dealings.

Milestone

David Skinner, director of BBi Group, commented: “Securing corporate chartered insurance broker status is another important milestone and comes at a very special time in our company’s history.

“This is testament to the emphasis we place on all our employees to gain professional qualifications and to provide the highest standard of advice and service to our customers.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.