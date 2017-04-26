Pen and Markel in £25m equestrian sector deal

New partnership comes into force at the beginning of May.

Pen Underwriting has partnered with Markel International to focus on the equestrian market.

The agreement will see Markel provide expertise and capacity for up to £25m in premiums over the next three years for Pen’s products.

The new partnership takes effect 1 May 2017.

Diversity

Seb Simmonds, commercial director of Pen Underwriting Delegated Solutions, said: “The equestrian market presents unique risks and challenges due to the diversity of activities undertaken in the different disciplines.

“This demands a tailored response and our underwriters have deep knowledge of everything from eventing and happy hackers, to trade associations and local riding clubs.

“So, by joining forces with Markel and leveraging our collective expertise, we aim to introduce an increasingly innovative offering to our coverholders – all of whom are equestrian specialists in their own right — for the benefit of our end customers with their diverse and changing needs.”

Juliet Redfern, managing director of equine and livestock at Markel, added: “We’re excited to be entering a new strategic partnership with Pen Underwriting, building on Markel’s long-term trading relationship with the wider Gallagher group, which will provide a great complement to our existing equine footprint in the UK and globally, and underlines our long-term mutual commitment to the equestrian market.”

