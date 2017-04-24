Carole Nash buys Cornmarket’s motorcycle book in Ireland

Latest deal adds 6,000 policies to broker.

Carole Nash Insurance Consultants has bought Cornmarket Insurance Services’ motorcycle insurance book in the Republic of Ireland.

The deal will be effective from 1 July 2017.

According to the broker, the move will result in it taking on approximately 6,000 new policies, which will be managed solely from the company's Republic of Ireland office, based in Dublin.

The deal follows just under one year on from when the firm bought Ageas Retail’s motorcycle insurance book – consisting of business from Express Insurance Services, Kwik Fit Insurance and Green Insurance – which gave it access to 20,000 policies.

Landmark deal

David Newman, Carole Nash's CEO, said: "We are very pleased to be inheriting a well-run book of business from an insurance provider that we have respected for a number of years.

“It's yet another landmark deal for Carole Nash as we continue to drive the sector through our expert biking knowledge that delivers fresh product innovation time and time again.”

Sam Geddis, managing director of Cornmarket added: “To ensure that the insurance needs of our motorcycle customers in the Republic of Ireland continue to be met, Cornmarket Insurance Services has searched the market for a partner who can provide specialist biking expertise with a great benefits package and at a comparable price.

“On this basis, Cornmarket Insurance Services has selected Carole Nash, one of the country’s most experienced motorcycle insurance brokers to provide customers with a new quote at next renewal date.”

