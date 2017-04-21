Broking Break: Your top five of the week

It has been a week of finance related stories with two high profile acquisitions and three sets of company accounts making up the top five.

5) Simply Business posts climbing profits for the year before Travelers takeover

Xbridge, which trades as Simply Business, has reported profit after tax of £6.43m for the year ended 31 December 2016, a 53% rise on the previous year.

The figures in a filing at Companies House showed that the firm also delivered a 26% increase in turnover to £48.0m (2015: £38.1m).

Operating profit grew by 47% to £7.36m from £5.02m in 2015.

4) Profits up at SEIB in 2016

SEIB Insurance Brokers has posted a rise in revenue to £8.91m for the year ended 31 December 2016.

Its revenue for the preceding year was £8.65m.

Pre-tax profit also increased - by 7% to £2.39m (2015: £2.24m).

3) Lorica claims first trading profit for 2017

Lorica Insurance Brokers has reported a trading profit of £214,000 for the year ended 31 March 2017.

The figure, which excluded one-off costs, reversed a loss of £1.13m in the previous 12 months.

However, with one-off costs factored in the firm delivered an operating loss of £403,000 still a substantial improvement on the £1.25m loss the year before. The company said the one-off costs were due to a business transformation programme.

2) Ryan Direct Group bought by Towergate backers

Ryan Specialty Group has confirmed the sale of Ryan Direct Group (RDG) to Nevada Investments an investment vehicle backed by Towergate owners HPS Investment Partners and Madison Dearborn Partners.

The takeover was first revealed by Insurance Age earlier this month.

The terms of the deal for RDG, a provider of insurance distribution and claims handling services, have not been revealed and it remains subject to regulatory approval.

1) Stackhouse Poland buys E Coleman & Co

Stackhouse Poland has purchased E Coleman & Co for an undisclosed sum, Insurance Age revealed.

The broker, established in 1928 and based in Poole, Southampton and Exeter, specialises in marine, private client and commercial insurance.

Steven Risk, chief executive officer of E Coleman & Co, said: “E Coleman & Co has agreed to combine forces with Stackhouse Poland.

“Bringing the businesses together will benefit the clients of the expanded group through enhanced capability in commercial, private client and marine insurance.”

