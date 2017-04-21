Major brokers caught up in FCA aviation probe

Regulator reported to be looking into "suspected conduct" but declines to comment.

Brokers have confirmed that the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is conducting an investigation into suspected conduct in the aviation insurance sector.

The news was first reported by the Insurance Insider and Aon, JLT, Marsh, Willis Towers Watson and UIB are the brokers that are being investigated by the regulator.

The FCA declined to comment when approached by Insurance Age.

Marsh has confirmed that the FCA indicated that it had reasonable grounds for suspecting that Marsh and others within the aviation insurance sector have been sharing competitively sensitive information.

Suspected conduct

A statement from Aon read: “The FCA in the United Kingdom is conducting an investigation into suspected conduct within the aviation broking industry, which for Aon in 2016 represented less than $100m [£78.11m] in global revenue.

“Aon is working diligently with the FCA in order to ensure it can carry out its work as efficiently as possible.”

It continued: “We cannot comment on the details of this investigation as it is ongoing, other than to say Aon takes compliance and regulatory issues extremely seriously and has a strong and respectful relationship with the regulator.”

Assistance

JLT stated: “Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group plc notes recent press comment regarding an investigation by the FCA into the aviation insurance sector. The company is participating in this investigation and confirms that JLT Specialty is providing all appropriate assistance to the FCA.

“We are unable to comment on the ongoing investigation beyond saying that JLT takes all regulatory matters very seriously and has a constructive relationship with all the regulators that it works with across the JLT Group.”

Cooperation

A statement from Willis Towers Watson read: "The FCA recently initiated an investigation into certain business practices.

"The focus of the investigation relates to and is limited to aviation broking. Willis Towers Watson is cooperating fully with the FCA in relation to its investigation."

Sensitive information

Marsh stated: "In connection with a civil competition investigation that the FCA is undertaking into the aviation insurance and reinsurance sector, the FCA recently conducted an on-site inspection at Marsh Limited's office in London.

"The FCA indicated that it had reasonable grounds for suspecting that Marsh Limited and others have been sharing competitively sensitive information within the aviation (re)insurance sector. Marsh is cooperating fully with the FCA's ongoing investigation and is conducting its own review with the assistance of outside counsel."

Investigation

UIB commented: “UIB can confirm it is cooperating fully with the FCA in their ongoing investigation into aviation broking practices.

"We take all regulatory matters very seriously and will work with the FCA throughout the investigation.”

