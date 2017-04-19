Stackhouse Poland buys E Coleman & Co

Deal is Stackhouse Poland's second this year.

Stackhouse Poland has purchased E Coleman & Co for an undisclosed sum, Insurance Age can reveal.

The broker, established in 1928 and based in Poole, Southampton and Exeter, specialises in marine, private client and commercial insurance.

Steven Risk, chief executive officer of E Coleman & Co, said: “E Coleman & Co has agreed to combine forces with Stackhouse Poland.

“Bringing the businesses together will benefit the clients of the expanded group through enhanced capability in commercial, private client and marine insurance.”

Culture

He continued: “The organisations are entirely aligned in terms of culture, philosophy and a client-focused approach to servicing and the move is a very positive development for both E Coleman & Co and Stackhouse Poland.”

Stackhouse Poland most recently bought Quantum Underwriting Solutions in March this year.

This deal followed on from its purchases of Lucas Fettes and Chris Frost last year.

