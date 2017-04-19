Biba confirms money from IPT goes toward flood defences

The government said in its 2016 Spring Budget that the money raised by the IPT rise would go towards those affected by flooding.

The British Insurance Brokers' Association executive director Graeme Trudgill has confirmed that money from the insurance premium tax (IPT) rise in March 2016 has provided extra funds for the Environment Agency.

In the 2016 Spring Budget statement George Osborne, then Chancellor of the Exchequer, said that the extra £700m raised by the increase would go towards supporting those affected by flooding.

At the time of the IPT increase from 9.5% to 10% in the 2016 Spring Budget, Biba promised to follow up on the issue to make sure the government honoured its pledge.

Additional funding

Now a year later Trudgill told Insurance Age that he had spoken to Emma Howard Boyd, chair of the Environment Agency about the issue, highlighting that the money from the IPT hike was additional to its main funding.

“She said the money was already being spent and it was all being allocated and there were specific projects it was being used on,” Trudgill said.

“We have a lot of respect for Emma and I don’t doubt that they are doing that.”

However, according to Trudgill, Biba has not yet seen a breakdown in writing of where the money has gone.

“We do understand that it has been allocated to specific projects and is being used separately from the main fund so in due course we will get more information,” he added.

“We wanted to make the point that this is additional funding for additional projects and they’ve accepted that and they acknowledge it.”

Autumn Statement

Trudgill stated that the broker trade body had also had a conversation with Flood Minister Therese Coffey MP.

“Again they were committed to that being a separate amount of funding,” he noted. “I am following up and we will get the details in due course.”

In the 2016 Autumn Statement the government stated it would invest £170m in flood defence and resilience measures.

The document read: “£20 million of this investment will be for new flood defence schemes, £50 million for rail resilience projects, including Dawlish, and £100 million to improve the resilience of roads to flooding.”

