UKBA: Carrot says award supported business development

Carrot Insurance has described its 2016 UK Broker Award win as a vote on confidence in its business and stated it will definitely enter the awards again in the future.

The business won the award for Marketing and Consumer Engagement at the ceremony at The Brewery in London last year.

Ed Rochfort, managing director, Carrot Insurance “We were thrilled to win the UK Broking Award for marketing and customer engagement in 2016. It was recognition of how far Carrot has come since it was founded in 2012, and we are proud that our ‘carrot, not stick, approach to young driver insurance has made waves across the sector.”

He continued: “The award has supported our business development in the UK and abroad, where we are looking to export the Carrot model.”

Rochfort added: “To win the award against stiff competition from our broking peers was a huge vote of confidence in our business, our people and our proposition. Would we do it again? Definitely!”

