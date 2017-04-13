Ghost broker sentenced to pay back £253,000

Fraudster made £253,000 from selling fraudulent car insurance policies to over 50 people in Bradford.

A ghost broker has been sentenced to pay back £253,000 after he was found to be selling fraudulent car insurance policies to motorists in restaurants, internet cafes and by the roadside in Bradford.

Antique Khan, aged 36, of Ewart Street, Great Horton, Bradford, appeared at a confiscation hearing at Bradford Crown Court on 7 April.

According to the City of London Police’s Insurance Fraud Enforcement Department (IFED) he was ordered to pay back £253,000 or face spending two years in prison.



The confiscation order was entered by the IFED and West Yorkshire Police.

Prison

Khan was previously sentenced at the Old Bailey in April 2014 to one year in prison after posing as an insurance broker between August and December 2011.

During this time he convinced over 50 people to take out fraudulent insurance policies, making £253,000 from the fraud.



Financial investigator Simon Styles, who works at IFED, said: “We have worked extremely hard with West Yorkshire Police to ensure that Khan was not allowed to keep his criminal assets.

“This money will finally be repaid to Khan’s victims who have patiently waited for justice to be done”.

